India-Nordic ties could help New Delhi diversify its strategic and technological options

The third India-Nordic Summit in Oslo this week is significant not because it promises dramatic geopolitical theatre, but because it reflects the steady institutionalization of partnerships between India and some of the world’s most technologically advanced and innovation-driven democracies amid deep global uncertainty.
In an era marked by fragmentation, supply-chain anxieties and sharpening great-power rivalries, New Delhi is broadening its strategic options through pragmatic and low-friction partnerships that can deliver tangible economic and technological gains.
More importantly, the summit underlines the evolution of Indian foreign policy from a largely reactive framework to one that is selective, interest-driven and strategically diversified.
Its engagement with Nordic states demonstrates how New Delhi’s multi-alignment strategy is no longer confined to balancing major powers, but is now equally focused on building issue-based coalitions around technology, green growth, innovation and resilient economic networks.