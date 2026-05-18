India-Nordic ties could help New Delhi diversify its strategic and technological options

The third India-Nordic Summit in Oslo this week is significant not because it promises dramatic geopolitical theatre, but because it reflects the steady institutionalization of partnerships between India and some of the world’s most technologically advanced and innovation-driven democracies amid deep global uncertainty.
The third India-Nordic Summit in Oslo this week is significant not because it promises dramatic geopolitical theatre, but because it reflects the steady institutionalization of partnerships between India and some of the world’s most technologically advanced and innovation-driven democracies amid deep global uncertainty.
In an era marked by fragmentation, supply-chain anxieties and sharpening great-power rivalries, New Delhi is broadening its strategic options through pragmatic and low-friction partnerships that can deliver tangible economic and technological gains.
In an era marked by fragmentation, supply-chain anxieties and sharpening great-power rivalries, New Delhi is broadening its strategic options through pragmatic and low-friction partnerships that can deliver tangible economic and technological gains.
More importantly, the summit underlines the evolution of Indian foreign policy from a largely reactive framework to one that is selective, interest-driven and strategically diversified.
Its engagement with Nordic states demonstrates how New Delhi’s multi-alignment strategy is no longer confined to balancing major powers, but is now equally focused on building issue-based coalitions around technology, green growth, innovation and resilient economic networks.
The format itself is revealing. Bringing together all five Nordic countries—Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden—allows India to engage an entire sub-region collectively rather than through fragmented bilateral channels.
The previous summits in Stockholm (2018) and Copenhagen (2022) laid the groundwork; the Oslo meeting acquires added symbolism given that this is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first visit to Norway and the first by an Indian prime minister since Indira Gandhi in 1983. The political signalling is unmistakable: India sees Nordic states as serious long-term partners in its European outreach.
The economic dimension is central. Bilateral trade between India and the Nordic region has reached nearly $19 billion, while more than 700 Nordic firms already operate in India. The implementation of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement in 2025 has further expanded the scope for investment and technology flows, particularly from Norway and Iceland.
For India, the attraction is obvious. Nordic economies combine high technological sophistication with political stability, regulatory credibility and deep expertise in sectors critical to India’s developmental transformation—green technologies, digitalization, advanced manufacturing, AI, circular economy models and maritime innovation.
This is especially important for a country attempting to reconcile rapid economic growth with sustainability imperatives. The Nordic states possess precisely the capabilities India needs in areas such as hydrogen, heavy-industry decarbonization, smart infrastructure and climate adaptation.
Indian policymakers increasingly recognize that the transition to a green economy requires access to trusted capital, advanced technology and innovation ecosystems. For this, Nordic pension funds and technology tie-ups become strategically valuable.
The summit also points to the widening strategic horizons of Indian diplomacy. Climate cooperation is a major pillar, but New Delhi’s engagement with Nordic states now extends into newer geopolitical domains, particularly the Arctic.
As competition intensifies over Arctic shipping routes, energy reserves and critical minerals, India’s observer status in the Arctic Council gains greater relevance. Cooperation with Nordic nations offers India technical expertise as well as a stake in shaping emerging governance structures in this crucial polar region.
Similarly, collaboration in defence technologies, space, digital infrastructure and resilient supply chains reflects a broader shift in Indian strategic thinking. India is looking beyond traditional security partnerships toward ecosystems of technological resilience. The Nordic countries are global leaders not just in advanced industrial ecosystems, but also in defence manufacturing. Thus, for New Delhi, these partnerships are less about politics and more about capability build-up.
Notably, India has no historical baggage or major disputes with Nordic states. A shared commitment to democracy, multilateralism and a rule-based world order provide a comfortable normative foundation, but the relationship is fundamentally pragmatic rather than ideological. This suits India’s contemporary diplomatic style, which seeks flexible alignments without strategic dependence.
As global power transitions accelerate and uncertainties persist in US and Chinese policies, Europe is emerging in Indian strategic calculations as a critical source of technology, capital and regulatory influence. Within this framework, the Nordic states can be future-oriented partners that could help India achieve it Viksit Bharat vision.
Ultimately, the India-Nordic Summit reveals the deeper priorities shaping Indian foreign policy: economic statecraft, technological self-strengthening, diversification of partnerships and engagement with emerging strategic domains. It is a reminder that contemporary diplomacy is no longer only about managing crises or balancing power; it is equally about building resilience in technology, energy and supply chains.
This may not be headline-grabbing geopolitics, but it is precisely the kind of quiet strategic investment that could yield disproportionate gains for India. The real test, however, will lie not in the symbolism of summitry but whether it will result in concrete projects, investments, technology transfers and institutional partnerships.
The author is professor of international relations, King’s College London, and vice president for studies at Observer Research Foundation, New Delhi.