Indians are overworked while millions go jobless

Let’s leave out workaholics and look at what makes lesser mortals work so hard in India. Sociologists may argue that a hierarchical social structure has combined with a Raj hangover to define boss-subordinate relations in such a way that an extraordinary degree of authority gets exercised over those at the receiving end of orders. To the extent that this is true, job insecurity in the absence of a safety net has only worsened the power gap, at least in the private sector. Plus, we have always had tough task-masters who are ardent—and often unwitting—believers in Douglas McGregor’s Theory X, which posits that workers are typically lazy and need to be prodded, in contrast with his Theory Y, which sees them as self-motivated maximizers of their potential who need an occasional pep talk. And then, there has also been this familiar old lament: our low labour productivity. Many Indian ills have been pinned on this, with the result that much zeal gets expended on driving it up. While flabby organizations do need to shed weight, relentless attempts to squeeze greater output out of fewer workers only offer diminishing returns beyond a point. In many cases, trying to turn a workforce more productive by making it slog is a misguided exercise, not just because its very endurance might snap, but because productivity is a complex concept. Analysts still haven’t wrapped their heads around it, though it is vaguely about working smarter rather than harder, and could differ widely from one workplace to another. And finally, there are policy factors that burden us too. Our restrictions on firing workers, for example, have translated into under-hiring, even as companies employ capital-intensive methods to make money.

