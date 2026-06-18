Are Indians who are hard-up for money looking at illegal online games for financial relief?

Somewhere in India, a delivery rider finishes a 12-hour shift and opens a gaming app. In another city, a retired government employee, drawn in by what appears to be a gaming application, finds her savings gone after falling prey to a phishing scam. A trader finds himself on an offshore unregulated ‘teen patti’ platform designed for this card game.
Somewhere in India, a delivery rider finishes a 12-hour shift and opens a gaming app. In another city, a retired government employee, drawn in by what appears to be a gaming application, finds her savings gone after falling prey to a phishing scam. A trader finds himself on an offshore unregulated ‘teen patti’ platform designed for this card game.
These are not isolated stories anymore. They add up to indicate a collision between economic insecurity and rising aspirations. They also reveal a need for consumer awareness.
These are not isolated stories anymore. They add up to indicate a collision between economic insecurity and rising aspirations. They also reveal a need for consumer awareness.
India’s online gaming explosion did not happen overnight. The covid pandemic was its true accelerant.
When lockdowns shuttered offices and livelihoods, millions turned to smartphones for income and entertainment. Work-from-home normalized an increase in screen time at an unprecedented scale; the UPI revolution had already primed easy payments.
Platforms with modest user bases in 2019 reported multi-fold growth through 2020-21. As estimated, India now has over 590 million gamers, one of the largest gaming populations in the world.
But who are these individuals? No national survey has yet identified participation by vulnerable groups or what drives them to such games.
Low to middle-income Indians with cheap access to the internet may be caught between the pressures of aspiration and their daily grind to make ends meet.
While digital access is rising, incomes and the quality of jobs remain low. According to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), India’s informal economy accounts for more than three-fourths of its non-agricultural workforce. These workers have no job security. In 2025, the unemployment rate of urban youth (aged 15–29 years) was 13.6%. Formal jobs with retirement and other provisions have eluded this generation.
Gaming platforms seem to have filled this gap between ambition and opportunity by offering a chance to earn on the basis of what gamers often perceive as their skills.
Financial hardships have largely been worsening. Global energy disruptions have led domestic energy prices up. In April, wholesale fuel and power inflation spiked to 24.71% year-on-year. Petrol now retails at ₹98.64 per litre in Delhi, ₹107.59 in Mumbai, and ₹109.70 in Kolkata, while a domestic cooking gas cylinder costs over ₹900.
For a gig worker, tea plantation worker or small-scale trader on thin margins, rising household bills for daily essentials could mean the difference between regular meals and an empty kitchen.
When routine expenses outpace wages, especially if the latter are stagnant, the psychological appeal of ‘fast cash’ grows dramatically. Online money gaming, often seen as just a form of entertainment, could become a desperate survival tactic.
Recognizing the social risks, the government introduced the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming (PROG) Act of 2025, which sought to ban money games played on the internet.
It did not solve the problem, as such activity simply went underground. Users migrated from regulated Indian platforms to lawless offshore websites beyond Indian jurisdiction. These platforms offer no consumer safety or withdrawal protection, leaving trapped users with absolutely no legal recourse.
To address this, by March 2026, the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) had blocked over 8,300 illegal betting and gambling sites. These interventions were well-intentioned, but the problem has persisted.
The PROG ban has deprived the government of tax revenue, while law-compliant domestic firms lose market share and vulnerable users are left exposed. Digital firewalls are porous and determined users can find workarounds, which may explain why reports of financial ruin and suicides linked to gaming debts continue to surface with disturbing regularity.
Online money gaming has long been treated as a simple law-and-order issue. It must be reframed as a public health and behavioural policy challenge. Economic Survey 2025-26 warns of rising digital addiction across India and a creeping overlap between gaming and gambling. Effective regulation requires empirical evidence that policymakers currently lack and the 2025-26 survey of the economy rightly calls for policy intervention based on a pan-India study.
India urgently needs a comprehensive empirical survey to map user spending patterns, addiction indicators and mental health impacts. Our social security architecture is simply outdated; the colonial-era Plantations Labour Act of 1951, for example, was built for a static, physical workforce and cannot address the psychological vulnerabilities of today’s contract workers.
The new Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code is still under implementation. India has free foodgrains and other welfare provisions for the hard-up, but its social security net is inadequate for millions of people who struggle with rising daily costs.
Instead of building policy barriers that could drive vulnerable groups to physical gambling or informal gaming, we should address their basic needs and mental health conditions. Consumers should be involved in policymaking and governance.
With the world’s largest population, India’s need to secure its digital future cannot be overstated. How well we fare will ultimately be judged by how responsibly digital growth is governed and our citizens behave.
These are the authors’ personal views.
The authors are, respectively, external consultant, and professor, Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations.