Indians must unite to dispel the dark light of the Hathras pyre

They differed in what they invoked as their organizing principle for their work and goals. Love for King and truth for Gandhi. That difference was at the root of my juvenile question one winter day: Who was better, Gandhi or King? That was after she had wounded me by calling Gandhi self-righteous, and I her, by pointing out how flawed King was. It is not for us to judge who is the better of the two. We stand here today because of both; it is for us to carry the flame and pass it on, she said. That was the truth. In the long arc of history, their differences do not matter, each doing everything they could, to bend it towards justice. In action they were one. Against every injustice and for the weakest.