Opinion
Indians seem to love the circus of a rescue more than saving people
Summary
- For all the energy devoted to the recent tunnel extraction and earlier covid pandemic, India appears okay with some kinds of deaths—such as those that occur when nobody is looking. Or counting.
The way India rescues Indians, it is as though the nation values life. But India, in my view, cares very little; it just likes the spectacle of a rescue. A rescue by India is like a frantic ambulance carrying a man it had run over in the first place.
