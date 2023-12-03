Indians seem to love the circus of a rescue more than saving people

The primary rescue mission had tried to reach the trapped workers by using machines to cut through rocky debris, but suffered setbacks towards the end as hardware broke down. So humans had to squeeze and scrape to complete the final few metres of the rescue. That was when ‘rat-miners,’ who were also impoverished enough to do this sort of stuff, were called in. ‘Rat-mining’ is illegal in India because India is good at theory. India knows that some things are too dangerous for human beings, even if they are willing to take the risk, but in practice this sort of mining is prevalent in some mines because that is how the nation is. The ‘rat-miners’ themselves deny that there is any ‘rat-mining’ anymore because that would be awkward for everyone. They gave some vague reasons why they still exist, which I have not fully understood. In any case, I hear they turned out to be crucial after the machines failed. Everything that is wrong with India is compensation for our inability to do the right things the right way.