India’s 16th Finance Commission should prioritize urbanization
Summary
- It should demystify its work, widen public participation and address the need for significantly better funded towns and cities.
The wheels have been firmly set in motion for the 16th Finance Commission (FC) with the publication of the Terms of Reference and notification of its chairperson and members. Unlike for the 15th FC, the terms for the latest FC hold no surprises. It sticks to the constitutional mandate, unlike the previous FC, where certain additions triggered debates.