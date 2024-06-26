India’s 25% free-float equity rule has been weakened. Tighten it.
Summary
- The time seems ripe to reverse a softening of Sebi’s rule that at least 25% of a listed company’s shares must qualify as free float. Better adherence to this norm could see both market efficiency and corporate governance win.
How strictly should the Indian stock market’s 25% free-float rule be enforced? Under this basic norm, meant to assure every traded stock sufficient liquidity for trading, at least a quarter of every listed company’s equity must qualify as its ‘free float’ portion, as distinct from the stake held by its promoters.