India’s 8.2% GDP growth: We still have a long way to go
Summary
- The economy’s incredible pace of expansion in 2023-24 commands attention globally and gives the new government a strong wicket to start on. Let’s not forget, though, that lifting GDP per head is the real aim—and it’ll be a long haul.
There is only one word that does justice to the gross domestic product (GDP) estimates released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on 31 May 2024: Incredible. At 8.2%, GDP growth for 2023-24 is streets ahead of the most optimistic estimates put out by brokerages and much ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) estimate of 7% till as late as December 2023.