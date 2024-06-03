India’s 8.2% GDP growth: We still have a long way to go

It is possible, of course, that the numbers will undergo some revision in the months to come. It is also almost certain that some of this increase in our economic output is explained by how we compute the GDP deflator (used to get the real numbers from nominal) and on account of how net taxes behaved during the year (GDP is GVA or gross value added plus taxes less subsidies).

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading. Subscribe now Already subscribed? Login Premium benefits 35+ Premium articles every day

Specially curated Newsletters every day

Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day

Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists

E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles

Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts Unlock 35+ well researched

premium articles every day Access to global insights with

100+ exclusive articles from

international publications 5+ subscriber only newsletters

specially curated by the experts

It is possible, of course, that the numbers will undergo some revision in the months to come. It is also almost certain that some of this increase in our economic output is explained by how we compute the GDP deflator (used to get the real numbers from nominal) and on account of how net taxes behaved during the year (GDP is GVA or gross value added plus taxes less subsidies).

Also read: Indians may have saved more in FY24. Is the rise sustainable? But regardless of how you dice the numbers, how many caveats you add, there’s no getting away from the fact that the India growth story is real. Better still, it seems to be both broad-based—other than agriculture, where growth still lags, all other sectors have done well—and here to stay.

Statistically speaking, after taking into account the GDP growth in the first three quarters of 2023-24 (8.2%, 8.1% and 8.4% respectively), the NSO’s second advance estimate of 7.6% GDP growth for the year had implied a 5.7% GDP expansion in the January-March quarter. What we got, however, was a stunning 7.8%, taking the annual figure to a neck-turning 8.2%.

Internationally, there is growing optimism that India is on the cusp of a long-awaited economic take-off, as evidenced by the recent revision in our sovereign-credit outlook from ‘stable’ to ‘positive’ by S&P Global Ratings, even if the actual credit rating remains barely investment grade (for now).

While revising India’s GDP growth upwards by close to 2 percentage points for 2023-24, the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) April 2024 World Economic Outlook alludes to the robustness of growth expected in 2024 and 2025 as “reflecting continuing strength in domestic demand and a rising working-age population."

It may be tempting to conclude from all this that India has reached what development economist W.W. Rostow called the ‘take-off’ stage. And to fondly imagine that from here, it is only a “hop, skip and jump away" to the next two stages: the “drive to maturity" stage and the developed one of a “high mass consumption" economy.

Also read: India can cheer its low debt, but here’s the catch Unfortunately, this remains wishful thinking. We have a long way to go. For all the pride we can justifiably take in India having become the world’s fifth largest economy (and IMF projections of becoming the fourth biggest by 2025 and third by 2027), the reality is that when it comes to per capita income, we are close to the bottom of the global league tables, at No. 144.

Yes, this is an improvement from our rank of No. 153 in 2018, but it is nowhere near good enough if we are to lift our people out of poverty and give them a decent quality of life. It is a sobering thought that in per capita terms, it is only by 2029 that India is forecast to overtake countries like Uzbekistan, Papua New Guinea and Angola.