India’s ageing population is crying for a new health insurance model

A new UN report’s forecast of a rapid spike in India’s ageing population by 2050 calls for robust regulation to help this vulnerable group manage and finance healthcare better. The country had about 149 million people aged 60 years and above as of 1 July 2022, translating to 10.5% of the population. The share will double to 20.8%, with the absolute number at 347 million by 2050, according to the India Ageing Report 2023.