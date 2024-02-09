India’s AI boom could exceed Satya Nadella’s expectations
Summary
- The Microsoft CEO said recently that AI could contribute at least 10% of India’s GDP by the time it hits $5 trillion, but the country has several advantages that, if harnessed correctly, could leave this projection in the dust.
Satya Nadella’s commitment to skilling up two million Indians in tier-2 and tier -3 towns to work with artificial intelligence technologies is one of many signs that India could one day become a hub for AI. Nadella says AI could contribute at least 10% of India’s GDP by the time the country’s economy hits $5 trillion (it is around $3.8 trillion now).