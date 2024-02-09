India’s AI boom could exceed Satya Nadella’s expectations

Second, India has world-beating digital public infrastructure such as UPI. A host of services – from the government to the banking and financial sectors – are now available online. This infrastructure has allowed India to leapfrog decades on making access to banking ubiquitous. It has also enabled the direct transfer of benefits by the government (free rice and wheat, gas cylinder subsidies and so on) to low-income groups without too much leakage. Again, this digital infrastructure is amenable to AI and provides plenty of data.