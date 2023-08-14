Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisioned India as a developed country by 2047 to mark a century of freedom. He called the next 25 years an “Amrit Kaal," a propitious phase for the fulfillment of this ambition. As the emergence of our economy is a necessary—if not sufficient—condition for it, output per head would suggest itself as the gauge to adopt. Work published by the Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) recently said that for our pie of income to reach a size that today’s World Bank yardstick would slot as ‘high income’ in fiscal 2047-48, it must expand to $35 trillion in nominal value from the $3.4-trillion-odd we expect logged in 2022-23. While volatile inflation and dollar rates could warp the actual story as it pans out, the RBI note sets out a rough pace at which real GDP in Indian rupees would have to grow: an average of 7.6% annually, i.e., without a let-up. This is doable. As theory and Asian Tigers show, economic policy aligned with nothing more astral than the global market reality of today’s geo-times could tilt the odds in India’s favour. What we must not lose sight of in this quest for success is what GDP per head may mask as a tracker of progress.

While a rising tide of value generation should lift all boats, we need to keep track of what people actually earn, too. As average earnings are skewed by what the few on top take home, a median level that splits earners into upper and lower halves would better reveal what’s typical. Since income tax-filers offer only a better-off sample (of 68 million last year), however, we have no firm data to go by. Surveys give us snapshots that are indicative at best. Amid stark disparities, how our multitudes are faring is not just hard to assess, but also prone to inflated portrayals. Being misled on this metric, though, would risk the pitfall of a ‘middle-income trap,’ to escape which we must prosper more equally, lest our market exhausts its potential prematurely. Of wealth inequality, we reliably know even less, except that it matters for long-term social stability.

The basic rules of play must also stay broadly stable for a 25-year catapult to ‘developed’ status. Success will not just be about how well we can squeeze value out of capital and human skills with technology, but basically about the broad well-being of citizens. The ‘basic structure’ of our Constitution has an expansive role in this to the extent it fosters open markets and societies, both vital for success at the forefront of human endeavour. Back when this frame was under leftist attack, a case of property rights led the Judiciary to fortify it, but it is now being tested even harder by rightist forces. In 2019, a grey zone had to be explored for a likelihood ruling to settle a fraught dispute in Ayodhya, a signal victory for the religious Right. Today, the judicial shield for our basic rules is facing right-wing flak, and with the rule-book all but pitched into the hurly-burly of politics, its relevance to our future must not be lost in the din. Changing societies can and do revise their rules, of course. Even so, our path of progress must not weaken on fundamental rights, which is what the book’s ‘basic structure’ is meant to uphold, ‘mission creep’ or not. For our 2047 aim to be smoothly met, such institutional stability is vital. Equality under the law must improve, with the rights to life, liberty and more equally available to everyone across the country, regardless of identity. Nobody should feel left out of India’s story. To keep rich-world prosperity within reach, we can’t afford to let our base weaken.