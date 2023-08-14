India’s Amrit Kaal goal calls for broad trackers

The basic rules of play must also stay broadly stable for a 25-year catapult to ‘developed’ status. Success will not just be about how well we can squeeze value out of capital and human skills with technology, but basically about the broad well-being of citizens. The ‘basic structure’ of our Constitution has an expansive role in this to the extent it fosters open markets and societies, both vital for success at the forefront of human endeavour. Back when this frame was under leftist attack, a case of property rights led the Judiciary to fortify it, but it is now being tested even harder by rightist forces. In 2019, a grey zone had to be explored for a likelihood ruling to settle a fraught dispute in Ayodhya, a signal victory for the religious Right. Today, the judicial shield for our basic rules is facing right-wing flak, and with the rule-book all but pitched into the hurly-burly of politics, its relevance to our future must not be lost in the din. Changing societies can and do revise their rules, of course. Even so, our path of progress must not weaken on fundamental rights, which is what the book’s ‘basic structure’ is meant to uphold, ‘mission creep’ or not. For our 2047 aim to be smoothly met, such institutional stability is vital. Equality under the law must improve, with the rights to life, liberty and more equally available to everyone across the country, regardless of identity. Nobody should feel left out of India’s story. To keep rich-world prosperity within reach, we can’t afford to let our base weaken.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}