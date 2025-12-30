The ongoing controversy over how to define the Aravalli range, on which India’s Supreme Court (SC) weighed in nearly six weeks ago but is currently re-evaluating its stance, is a classic example of the conflict between development and ecological wisdom.
Save India’s Aravalli range: Let’s hope the precautionary principle prevails at the Supreme Court
SummaryA radical redefinition of this range of hills, as proposed, could ruin both its ecology and ability to shield India’s capital. As the Supreme Court examines the issue again, there’s a clear case for high caution to be exercised—even if greater exposure to mining is deemed a must.
The ongoing controversy over how to define the Aravalli range, on which India’s Supreme Court (SC) weighed in nearly six weeks ago but is currently re-evaluating its stance, is a classic example of the conflict between development and ecological wisdom.
