India’s big test for policymakers: can a crisis of ‘jobless growth’ be held in check by policy action?

Student protests have ebbed now that India’s education minister has been replaced, an expert panel headed by a key architect of Aadhaar has been set up to leak-proof exams, and a bill has been put forth to fast-track the prosecution of those guilty of leaks and deter such episodes with steep penalties.
The use of advanced digital technology can now be expected to help secure the government-run system of examination.
Yet, not only does the country’s education sector need broader reforms, as Mint pointed out in Our View on Tuesday, India must also address a significant feeder of youth frustration: job scarcity.
Consider what sparked the unrest witnessed in recent weeks: the central testing agency’s leaked National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for medical schools in India.