India’s booming economy can’t fix its cities—because no one’s in charge
India's economy is surging and its skylines glitter, but our cities are barely liveable. Perennially delayed local elections have created conditions where cities lack basics: breathable air, clean water and accountable governance. If this goes on, our growth story could stall where it matters most.
India is getting richer every year, but its cities don’t seem to be getting any more livable. Not because the country is too poor, or because leaders lack ambition, but because urban citizens are starved of funds and deprived of representation. And the government’s in no hurry to fix it, even though people are dying as a result.