Even closeness to the centres of power doesn’t protect town-dwellers from poor governance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s long-time home of Gandhinagar, now represented in parliament by his trusted deputy, had to deal with a typhoid outbreak in January after the water pipelines developed “several leaks" and let in sewage. At least 5,500 people in 26 cities across the country fell ill last year because of water contaminated by sewage due to faulty, decades-old pipelines—and that’s just the cases that have been recorded and reported.