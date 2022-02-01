India’s budget is high on vision but what do the numbers tell us?

Hence, despite a significant jump in tax collections this year, over the next few years the government is likely to end up spending around half of its tax revenues on paying interest on its borrowings. Given this, it needs to look at increasing what it earns from other sources, everything from disinvestment of its stake in public sector enterprises to the dividends it receives from them. This will help the government meet its expenditure without a massive increase in borrowing. In 2022-23, the government expects to borrow ₹11.6 trillion to fund its fiscal deficit. The other option is raising tax rates, which is a bad idea given that the country is still recovering from the ill effects of the covid pandemic. Thankfully, the government didn’t raise tax rates in the budget.