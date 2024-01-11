India’s burden of public debt has stayed within reasonable limits

In its recently released report on Article IV consultations with India, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) stated that in case of an adverse exigency, India’s debt to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio may go up to 100% by 2028. This reflects a worst-case scenario, like a widespread resurgence of covid, severe global economic downturn, etc, and definitely not what we can reasonably foresee in the near future. Still, such headline-grabbing statements have managed to put a spotlight on the reality of India’s public debt situation. This merits a deeper dive.

Any meaningful understanding of where India is placed on that parameter would require assessing the scale of the country’s public debt, its drivers and sustainability. To sharpen the focus of this op-ed, we limit the scope of our discussion to only the central government’s debt.

Scale: For fiscal year 2013-14, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data suggests that the Centre’s total debt was ₹58.6 trillion. This increased to ₹157.4 trillion by 2022-23. That’s an addition of ₹98.9 trillion to the debt stock. But the absolute level of debt, taken in isolation, is inadequate to convey anything meaningful. For instance, the impact of ₹5 lakh debt on an individual who earns ₹2 lakh per annum will be different, compared to the same burden borne by someone who earns ₹20 lakh annually. Likewise, debt relative to income or output levels, or the debt-to-GDP ratio is a more relevant metric to comment on its scale. RBI data shows that by the end of fiscal 2013-14, central government debt was around 52.2% of India’s GDP. By the end of 2022-23, this increased to 61%. Clearly, debt did increase over the last 9 years. Before moving any further, however, it’s important to discuss why this happened.

Drivers: The addition to the country’s debt stock was primarily driven by two major developments.

First, since 2014, the Narendra Modi government has been investing enormous public funds to create state-of-the-art infrastructure and empower all citizens by enabling equitable access to quality social, physical and digital infrastructure. Between fiscal years 2014-15 and 2022-23, the government invested ₹115 trillion (about $1.5 trillion) in this vision. That’s an average spend of ₹12.8 trillion per year, almost twice the average annual spend between 2009-10 and 2013-14 of ₹6.85 trillion. The developmental expenditure budget for 2023-24 (at ₹22.64 trillion) is almost thrice the same for 2013-14. Clearly, the quantum of fund deployment and capacity of the country to absorb such large-scale investments has been raised substantially over the past 9 years. Debt has been an important source to finance this transformation.

Second, covid. The pandemic required the Centre to do everything necessary to protect the lives and livelihoods of all. The government leveraged this adversity to create a comprehensive welfare and social security framework that provides free foodgrains, vaccines, cash support and subsidies to all needy Indians. Alongside, the Atmanirbhar Bharat plan for self-reliance in manufacturing and other economic sectors was also kick-started. These initiatives had to be funded without diverting funds from other developmental priorities. A portion of debt therefore also got utilized on these initiatives. This is evident from the fact that the Centre’s debt-to-GDP ratio, which declined consistently from 2013-14 till 2018-19 (from 52.2% to 49.6%), reversed its trajectory and jumped to nearly 62.8% by 2020-21 during covid times. Since 2020-21, however, this ratio has been declining and is now at around 61%.

Is central debt sustainable? Since 2014-15, India’s economy has grown annually at an average rate of 6%. This pace of growth helped India expand its GDP by approximately 85% from $2 trillion to $3.7 trillion. Net tax revenues increased almost 2.5 times from ₹8.15 trillion in 2013-14 to ₹20.9 trillion in 2022-23. This growth has been made possible by consistent and large-scale public investments. India’s economy is likely to continue growing at 6%-plus levels over the medium term. The non-performing asset (NPA) levels of banks are at decadal lows. The balance sheets of corporates are deleveraged. As a result, there are clear signs that private investments have started flowing into the economy. It is therefore reasonable to expect the private sector to drive future capital expenditure, easing the need for the government to add debt.

Also, the Economic Survey 2022-23 notes that more than 98% of public debt is contracted at a fixed rate of interest. This means predictable interest payments. India is thus relatively well insulated from interest rate volatility. Further, 95.2% of the central debt is denominated in Indian rupees (i.e held by resident Indians). Only 4.8% is denominated in foreign currency, implying negligible exposure to foreign exchange volatility.

A global comparison of post-pandemic debt levels suggests that India’s debt is well within acceptable limits. As of 2022, India’s overall debt-to-GDP ratio (with obligations of the Centre and states combined) was 81%. In contrast, the ratio for France was 112%, Japan 260%, the UK 102%, the US 121%, Singapore 167% and China 77%.

Evidence suggests that central government debt is not only within acceptable limits, but also strongly insulated from external risks and volatility. The country’s pace of economic growth further provides sufficient room to the government to achieve fiscal consolidation without needing to compromise its investment priorities.

Post-pandemic, the Centre has already reduced its fiscal deficit sharply from 9.2% of GDP in 2020-21 to an expected 5.9% in 2023-24. This should instil reasonable confidence in the Centre’s ability to continue reducing its debt over the medium term. However, the Centre’s debt may just be a red herring. Debt levels in some states like Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, etc, are touching worrisome levels. That’s where the real challenge may lie. It is time to closely monitor the fiscal management of states.

These are the authors’ personal views.