India’s burden of public debt has stayed within reasonable limits
Summary
- The Centre has spent heavily on its developmental priorities without borrowing more than what our GDP growth can handle.
In its recently released report on Article IV consultations with India, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) stated that in case of an adverse exigency, India’s debt to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio may go up to 100% by 2028. This reflects a worst-case scenario, like a widespread resurgence of covid, severe global economic downturn, etc, and definitely not what we can reasonably foresee in the near future. Still, such headline-grabbing statements have managed to put a spotlight on the reality of India’s public debt situation. This merits a deeper dive.