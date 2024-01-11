India’s burden of public debt has stayed within reasonable limits

Scale: For fiscal year 2013-14, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data suggests that the Centre’s total debt was ₹58.6 trillion. This increased to ₹157.4 trillion by 2022-23. That’s an addition of ₹98.9 trillion to the debt stock. But the absolute level of debt, taken in isolation, is inadequate to convey anything meaningful. For instance, the impact of ₹5 lakh debt on an individual who earns ₹2 lakh per annum will be different, compared to the same burden borne by someone who earns ₹20 lakh annually. Likewise, debt relative to income or output levels, or the debt-to-GDP ratio is a more relevant metric to comment on its scale. RBI data shows that by the end of fiscal 2013-14, central government debt was around 52.2% of India’s GDP. By the end of 2022-23, this increased to 61%. Clearly, debt did increase over the last 9 years. Before moving any further, however, it’s important to discuss why this happened.