India’s car market stares at stagnancy: It may need a policy kickstart
Summary
- Sales growth fizzling out could be a sign of premature saturation. A policy push for the adoption electric vehicles and the stimulus of greater import competition may help, but that might still not solve the basic problem carmakers face.
India’s market for passenger vehicles has slowed to a crawl. As reported, a forecast made by Indian carmakers at an internal meeting of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) last week points to stagnant sales in 2024-25 at a level of just above 4.2 million units, with barely 1-2% growth expected in 2025-26.