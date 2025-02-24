India’s car market stares at stagnancy: It may need a policy kickstart

What we are seeing, though, is a scale-back of ambitions. Maruti Suzuki, India’s top carmaker, for example, seems convinced of a steeper road ahead than anticipated. Last week, its parent Suzuki Motor Corp reduced its sales target in India, aiming to sell an annual 2.5 million cars by 2030-31, down from its goal of 3 million units declared in October 2023. It now plans to launch just four electric vehicles (EVs) in the country during this period, two less than earlier planned.