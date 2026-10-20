Beyond carbon pricing: India must build an ecosystem that helps industry translate climate ambition into industrial real

India’s Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS) is a historic milestone. Specific obligated entities across nine notified sectors—iron and steel, aluminium, cement, chlor-alkali, pulp and paper, petroleum refining, petrochemicals, textiles and fertilizers—are required to reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions below the assigned intensity target, for which they will be issued carbon credit certificates (CCCs).
A CCC, representing 1 tonne of CO2 emission, could be sold on power exchanges or banked for future compliance needs. Projects in non-obligated sectors can also generate credits for sale to obligated entities. Trading in CCCs, which is expected to commence soon, will establish an explicit and observable carbon price in India, help drive investment in emissions reduction and influence policy.