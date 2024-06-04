India's Census needs an urgent update: Vital data mustn't be delayed
Summary
- A demographic update is key not just to policy formulation, but also Parliament expansion for better democratic representation. India must handle the implied power shift of this delimitation exercise with due care.
As votes polled in India’s general election of 2024 are counted, one irony of this celebrated process is hard to escape. Even as people’s representatives are duly elected to the Lok Sabha, literally the ‘People’s House,’ we do not know exactly how many of us constitute the Indian people. This situation has arisen because the Centre has not conducted the decadal Census that was last due in 2021, its first miss since the exercise began in 1881.