India’s central bank should adhere to its inflation-targeting mandate
Summary
- In the Indian context, headline inflation is a better yardstick of the impact of prices on people’s well-being than some truncated construct. The Reserve Bank of India has good reason to stick to the price gauge it had been using as a guide for monetary policy
Less than four years after the government concluded its review of India’s inflation-targeting regime in April 2021 and opted to keep both its target and nitty-gritty—its target range, indicator, etc—unchanged, its view of inflation targeting seems to be shifting.