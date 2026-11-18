On Saturday, Bengaluru achieved a milestone of sorts. Its metro crossed 100km in length. But, as so often, on closer examination, this appears to be a case of the glass being half empty—the landmark underlined how little progress has been made in the past two decades since the metro’s foundation stone was laid.
In the interim, under the metro pillars being constructed, major roads along the new metro line’s 7.5km stretch looked as if an archaeological excavation had unearthed a subterranean city made of construction debris and garbage.