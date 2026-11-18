On Saturday, Bengaluru achieved a milestone of sorts. Its metro crossed 100km in length. But, as so often, on closer examination, this appears to be a case of the glass being half empty—the landmark underlined how little progress has been made in the past two decades since the metro’s foundation stone was laid.
On Saturday, Bengaluru achieved a milestone of sorts. Its metro crossed 100km in length. But, as so often, on closer examination, this appears to be a case of the glass being half empty—the landmark underlined how little progress has been made in the past two decades since the metro’s foundation stone was laid.
In the interim, under the metro pillars being constructed, major roads along the new metro line’s 7.5km stretch looked as if an archaeological excavation had unearthed a subterranean city made of construction debris and garbage.
In the interim, under the metro pillars being constructed, major roads along the new metro line’s 7.5km stretch looked as if an archaeological excavation had unearthed a subterranean city made of construction debris and garbage.
Few cities in the world have experienced the rapid growth of Bengaluru. It has expanded from a population of 1.6 million in 1970 to almost 10 times that today. That it remains a magnet for foreign investors seeking to build global capability centres and for startups is worth boasting about. The growth on steroids would have taxed the managerial capabilities of mayors around the world.
Even so, the city’s administrative apparatus, regardless of which party is in power, relies mostly on “using Band Aids to fix yesterday’s problems,” says V. Ravichandar, who was a key part of the Bengaluru Agenda Task Force (BATF), a private and public partnership that revitalized the city’s development between 2000 and 2004 under the late S.M. Krishna, then chief minister.
A recurrent problem is the tendency of successive governments to respond to the city’s problems with projections of money to be spent, rarely measuring and gauging outcomes.
More than six decades ago, Jawaharlal Nehru presciently described Bengaluru as being “more than any other great city of India... a picture of the future.”
Circa 2026, that holds true in both the positive and negative sense of Bengaluru being emblematic of the potted progress of urbanization in India. Its problems of polluted and inadequate water bodies are true of all major cities.
Consider the apocalyptic headlines from New Delhi. The air quality index has scaled levels not seen in five years. As Chhath Puja arrived this month, the faecal coliform level where the Yamuna leaves the nation’s capital was 660 times this May of what the Central Pollution Control Board deems acceptable for bathing water, according to a report in The Hindu.
Our overburdened, under-managed cities are in danger of becoming global markers of dystopia. As a Long Story in Mint noted last month, the tendency of government construction agencies and private builders to leave construction material and surplus sand by the side of a construction project has contributed to “silt loads on Indian roads 25 to 30 times higher than those in developed nations.”
On a recent visit to Pune, I marvelled at how the traffic management was so poor that the gridlock outdid anything I had seen elsewhere in India. Having left a friend’s mother’s home seemingly well in time for a concert hall 2.5km away, it took us 45 minutes to cover that distance.
Contrast this picture of urban dysfunction with American Chinese author Dan Wang’s account of returning to China after half a decade away.
Shanghai had seen the number of parks doubled in that time while the metro system had been extended rapidly so that most residents were within 15 minutes of a metro station.
“If you’re living in a city, even a third tier city in China, you’re getting more parks, you’re getting cleaner air, you’re getting better subway systems, you’re getting connected to high-speed rail, you’re able to travel to other big cities, and that all feels pretty good,” Dan Wang told a podcast this year.
Even as this month marked the election of Kerala-born Nithya Raman as mayor of Los Angeles while The New York Times published a mostly favourable six-month report on New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s tenure as leader of the city, Indian cities are bedevilled by a lack of leaders with similar powers, as well as charisma and attention to detail.
Instead, our cities are managed by state governments manned by bureaucrats and generalists ill-equipped for the scientific approach needed to manage water bodies and the civil engineering smarts to deal with building roads and highways in a timely manner.
By contrast, among Shanghai’s mayors has been Zhu Rongji. He went on to become the dynamic premier who managed a second generation of reforms and China’s accession to the World Trade Organization in 2001 brilliantly. He succeeded Jiang Zemin, who had been mayor of Shanghai between 1985 and 1987 before becoming China’s president.
That career trajectory underlines how important the management of cities has been in building the foundation of the Chinese development miracle.
On the flip side, this over-investment in infrastructure, especially in tertiary cities, has led to a nexus between developers and local governments; China is burdened by an estimated 70 million of unsold apartments today.
Ravichandar thinks one way out of the quagmire facing Indian cities is to hold meetings every six months attended by government officials, the private sector and NGOs.
In the BATF’s case, this led to a frank discussion of shortcomings and interdepartmental bottlenecks a quarter-century ago. It is an indication of how entrenched the mismanagement of India’s cities is that listening to these sensible lessons seemed like an artificial intelligence hallucination all its own.
The author is a former Financial Times foreign correspondent.