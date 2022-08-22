For India, clean energy transition is an opportunity, not a burden5 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 12:47 AM IST
It’s likely to boost local manufacturing, reduce energy-source volatility, log innovation gains and ease our path to prosperity
It’s likely to boost local manufacturing, reduce energy-source volatility, log innovation gains and ease our path to prosperity
As a rule of thumb, my first step in any situation is to understand its inherent opportunity, and in clean energy, I see one of the world’s great development opportunities. Handled properly, the transition to clean energy is a question of opportunity, not a burden. For the sake of its own development, this is a future that India has chosen to embrace.