India’s computing prowess is set for a quantum leap4 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 02:24 PM IST
- Even if the ₹6,000-crore National Quantum Mission fails to meet its ambitious eight-year targets, the R&D that goes into it will boost India’s technological capacity in a number of fields
The National Quantum Mission (NQM) commits ₹6,003.65 crore over eight years to developing applications of quantum technology in computing, communications and cryptography. Four thematic hubs will be set up under NQM to research quantum computing, quantum communications, quantum sensing and metrology, and quantum materials and devices.
