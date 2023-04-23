India’s computing prowess is set for a quantum leap

While Q-computers could break current encryption with sheer speed, other quantum properties could be used to develop new standards of unbreakable encryption. Subatomic particles can be paired, or “entangled". If the state of one entangled particle changes, the state of the paired particle also changes instantaneously, even if they are physically separated. Moreover, the state of any particle changes the instant it is observed and measured, since it is sensitive to the energy used to observe it.

