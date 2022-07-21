Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s recent written statement in Parliament on cryptos resembles the latest episode of Stranger Things , replete with suggestions of hush-hush government activities. Her statement has not only spread confusion but has also triggered speculation about the nature of close ties between Indian politics and decentralized finance.

The anodyne statement is a complete reversal from the fire-and-brimstone speeches that the finance minister delivered last year when repeated news stories highlighted how cryptos issuers and exchanges were luring savers without making proper disclosures about the product or the risks involved. In repeated messages, she indicated that cryptos were unregulated and were inherently risky; she followed it up by imposing a tax on all crypto transactions in Budget 2022-23.

Alongside, she also informed Parliament that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was working on issuing its own central bank digital currency (CBDC), a move that would legitimately erode the crypto novelty and provide a risk-free platform for digital transactions.

So far, so digital.

But this is where the script starts lurching into uncharted and darker areas. There have been repeated questions from legislators in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha about the government’s policy and plan of action vis-a-vis cryptos. Sitharaman, and junior ministers from her ministry, kept assuring Parliament that a bill on cryptos was in the works and that a draft copy of the bill had been circulated to elicit stakeholder inputs.

There is only one small glitch in this narrative: very few people have actually seen the draft Bill. There is no clarity about the identity of stakeholders from whom inputs have been sought so clandestinely. In fact, there are serious doubts whether the Bill even exists or not.

In the meantime, RBI kept requesting for legal teeth to regulate cryptos. The RBI Act, which specifies the central bank’s sphere of activities, currently does not include any mention of digital products and, therefore, circumscribes RBI’s ability to take disciplinary action against crypto issuers. This is despite clear realization, and repeated statements in Parliament, that continued crypto activity poses serious threats to monetary and fiscal stability. There have been demands to amend the RBI Act to include future monetary products of all nature, including crypto products, to allow the central bank to create a level regulatory playing field for all financial sector participants.

FinMin has remained unconvinced so far. It’s not as if the ministry is allergic to amending the RBI Act: the Finance Bill, 2022, incorporates an amendment allowing RBI to issue CBDCs and for bringing digital currency on par with bank notes. But nothing so far on regulating private crypto issuers or exchanges.

And then on Monday—July 18, 2022—weird got weirder.

In response to a question from a member in Lok Sabha, the FM acknowledged that RBI had requested for enabling legislation: “In view of the concerns expressed by RBI on the destabilising effect of cryptocurrencies on the monetary and fiscal stability of a country, RBI has recommended for framing of legislation on this sector. RBI is of the view that cryptocurrencies should be prohibited."

And then she proceeded to add that any action against cryptos has to be part of a globally coordinated move. “…any legislation for regulation or for banning can be effective only after significant international collaboration on evaluation of the risks and benefits and evolution of common taxonomy and standards."

So, there you have it: a handy excuse to delay any enabling legislation against cryptos. Fact of the matter is that there is indeed a globally coordinated move on cryptos but any concrete action is likely to take quite some time.

The G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Bali on July 15-16, 2022, took note of progress made by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in developing a reporting framework for cryptos, as well as seeking amendments to the common reporting system to allow for financial reporting of digital assets. The system was developed in 2014 to allow for tax transparency in financial reports. The G20 meeting also acknowledged the Financial Stability Board’s work in trying to extend the principle of “same activity, same risk, same regulation" to crypto products, apart from building public awareness about the inherent risks in the product.

In essence, this does indicate that there is a global move to create uniform crypto regulatory and reporting standards, thereby giving the products some semblance of legitimacy. All that is fine and welcome, except for the fact that all the other past stuff agreed by G20 have not amounted to much. For example, the global minimum corporate tax compact—which took G20 members years to reach an agreement—looks headed for the graveyard after Democrat senator Joe Manchin has put a spanner in the works.

It is also not difficult to detect political fingerprints in the sequence of statements made by Sitharaman. The repeated stalling in framing a coherent policy document—including the frequent brandishing of a phantom bill—are copy-book tactics employed when playing for time, or when diluting important legislation. In this case, while there is no proof of any politician’s involvement, the market has long alluded to certain high-profile politicians investing in both crypto exchanges as well as in crypto products.

In short, the position remains that India does not have any legislation on cryptocurrency, as a brief history of the attempts to regulate shows.

The RBI issued warning circulars between 2013 and 2017 cautioning against potential financial, legal, operational, customer protection, and security-related risks of cryptos.

The Finance Minister in the Union Budget Speech for 2018-19 followed this up, declaring that the government did not consider any transactions in cryptocurrencies to be legal and was determined to ensure it would not be possible to use crypto in India. In 2017, a high-level Inter-Ministerial Committee was set up to deliberate on cryptocurrencies and digital currencies. In its final report in 2019, it recommended the introduction of an official digital currency and came up with the Banning of Cryptocurrency & Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2019, which has lost relevance.

A circular the RBI had issued the previous year for placing cryptos under a blanket ban was struck down by the Supreme Court of India in 2020.

Then, in 2021, the RBI issued a notification on customer due diligence for transactions in virtual currencies. The government proposed to come up with the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 but it has yet to be tabled in Parliament, and so its contents remain unknown. It is said that a draft consultation paper will be released on it but when that will happen isn't clear.

Finally, the Finance Bill, 2022, imposed a tax on transactions in digital assets: 30% tax on income from ‘transfer’ of virtual digital assets. It also proposed a 1% TDS on payments towards virtual currencies beyond Rs. 10,000 a year.

In the meantime, as cryptos face a meltdown in the current fraught economic environment, there are hundreds of hapless investors out there who have lost their savings in the pursuit of a get-rich-quick scheme.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.