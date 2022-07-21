India's confusing stance on cryptos just got stranger6 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2022, 03:04 PM IST
- It is not difficult to detect political fingerprints in the sequence of statements made by FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s recent written statement in Parliament on cryptos resembles the latest episode of Stranger Things, replete with suggestions of hush-hush government activities. Her statement has not only spread confusion but has also triggered speculation about the nature of close ties between Indian politics and decentralized finance.