India's confusing stance on cryptos just got stranger

The G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Bali on July 15-16, 2022, took note of progress made by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in developing a reporting framework for cryptos, as well as seeking amendments to the common reporting system to allow for financial reporting of digital assets. The system was developed in 2014 to allow for tax transparency in financial reports. The G20 meeting also acknowledged the Financial Stability Board’s work in trying to extend the principle of “same activity, same risk, same regulation" to crypto products, apart from building public awareness about the inherent risks in the product.

