India’s consumer map is rapidly being redrawn by major trends

Let’s take demographics first. In India, two generations will come into focus over this decade: a generation of ‘online-first’ consumers born between 1980 and 2012 (‘digital natives’), expected to account for at least half of all consumption by 2030, and those aged 60 and over, whose consumption could grow 1.6 times faster than that of India’s on the whole, making seniors a segment to watch. This is partly a reflection of their rising numbers. By 2030, the United Nations projects that there could be 35-40% more seniors in India than today. But it also reflects seniors’ spending patterns. Before 2020, seniors were slowly turning ‘digital’, driven in part by a desire to stay in touch with their children. The pandemic accelerated this shift (bit.ly/2W5nWcv), and senior spending patterns are likely to shift increasingly online. Internet banking, ride-hailing and payment of utility bills are some of the most cited reasons why seniors use digital tools.