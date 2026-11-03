India’s economy and its stock market are not seeing eye to eye. As the nation begins its busiest part of the year marked by a string of festivals and harvests, consumer demand is skyrocketing. Firms selling everything from shampoos to jewellery are reporting robust demand—and even managing to raise prices. Yet the stocks of bellwethers like Hindustan Unilever and Maruti Suzuki have sunk to multi-year lows.
India’s consumers and its stock market are telling very different stories—here's why
SummaryIndian stock values remain low despite a demand boom fuelled in part by the festive season. But high sales are not enough for investors who now value resilience more than headline growth. Here's what the country must do to regain their confidence.
India’s economy and its stock market are not seeing eye to eye. As the nation begins its busiest part of the year marked by a string of festivals and harvests, consumer demand is skyrocketing. Firms selling everything from shampoos to jewellery are reporting robust demand—and even managing to raise prices. Yet the stocks of bellwethers like Hindustan Unilever and Maruti Suzuki have sunk to multi-year lows.
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