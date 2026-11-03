India’s consumers and its stock market are telling very different stories—here's why

India’s economy and its stock market are not seeing eye to eye. As the nation begins its busiest part of the year marked by a string of festivals and harvests, consumer demand is skyrocketing. Firms selling everything from shampoos to jewellery are reporting robust demand—and even managing to raise prices. Yet the stocks of bellwethers like Hindustan Unilever and Maruti Suzuki have sunk to multi-year lows.