India’s consumption numbers fit into our big picture of progress
Summary
- The latest consumption survey’s results show that Indian standards of living have risen and disparities have reduced over the decade-plus since 2011-12.
The much-awaited Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) 2022-23 results have been released within a short time frame, courtesy the endeavours of India’s ministry of statistics and programme implementation. Further, the survey has undertaken many statistical refinements in terms of detailed questionnaires, multiple visits and computer-assisted personal interviews, etc—other feathers in the cap of the National Sample Survey Office team.