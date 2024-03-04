India’s consumption numbers fit into our big picture of progress

Also note that behind these numbers lie living standards better than what they project. While the HCES makes a good start by imputing values of free-of-cost items received under welfare schemes, the rising contribution of a range of public services (which could not be imputed due to methodical complexity) implies that the real ‘consumption’ of households is better than what the data says. For instance, sanitary napkins being available at ₹1 apiece at Jan Aushadhi Kendras imply a significant rise in real living standards at relatively low household spending levels. Similarly, the impact of prominent schemes such as the Swachh Bharat Mission, Ayushman Bharat and PM-Awas Yojana in directly improving the living standards of Indian households could be interpreted as a (notional) rise in consumption expenditure, especially for the lower fractiles. This is well brought out in a 2022 research paper by Sridhar Kundu and Maynor Cabrera that used 2011-12 survey data (shorturl.at/EMVW0). The value imputations of education and health schemes alone showed a decline in the Gini Coefficient for 2011-12 by 0.08 percentage points.