Is India's consumption slowdown a blip or structural problem to crack?
- It could be a transient phenomenon but may also signal deeper issues in need of policy attention beyond the reach of the annual budget.
The Indian consumer is showing signs of fatigue. The indications are evident in what consumer goods companies are reporting as well as from hard data in the national income accounts. Household consumer spending grew at half the pace of the overall economy in the financial year that ended in March. This has wide implications.