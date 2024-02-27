India’s consumption survey: A significant shift amid modest gains

After the HCES of 2017-18 was scrapped, however, suspicions arose of political optics getting the better of data reliability. The survey, after all, had long served as a tool for poverty estimation and an input for other statistical measures used by economic policymakers. Revisions in the basket of items that make up India’s retail price index, for example, are usually based on this survey. The value of its accuracy, thus, cannot be overestimated. The methodology for the 2022-23 round has reportedly been tweaked, which will surely attract scrutiny once we have clarity on the changes. The NSSO is reported to have altered the process so that its field staff gather data at three different time intervals, for instance, instead of once. It is unclear whether this was done to address a recall-period problem alleged to have caused discrepancies in the past, and if so, what benefits have been obtained. Since respondents have imperfect memories, there is always scope for errors. The challenge is to minimize them. That said, with national elections due soon, we can expect both the ruling party and its opponents to try using the survey as campaign fodder. But then, it has neither much prosperity nor despair to reveal.