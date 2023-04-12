India’s creaking pensions system needs transparency, not populism5 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 11:31 AM IST
- The four-member committee looking for ways to improve benefits under the National Pension System should use the opportunity to increase transparency and recommend a performance evaluation system for government employees
It is widely recognised worldwide that pensions for government employees tend to be a populist plank for garnering votes. In India, too, pensions have been more of a political than an economic compulsion.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×