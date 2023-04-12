India’s creaking pensions system needs transparency, not populism

First, it should make public the number of individuals that receive salaries and pensions from the government. It should also specify the number of people who draw pensions and salaries from entities – such as the armed forces, railways or public sector units – that have accumulated losses and depend on the government to make these payments. The total bill for these salaries and pensions footed by the taxpayer should also be disclosed. Public debates on pensions or salaries should not take place in the absence of complete transparency and full disclosures about the extent to which taxpayers are being billed.