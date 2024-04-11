Opinion
India’s creeping port acquisitions open a sea of opportunities for local firms
Summary
- After Maldives, which has begun to hand over its port at Male to China, the involvement in Sittwe signals victory for India at the opposite end of the Indian Ocean
After Chabahar, India is reportedly on course to gain the rights to operate a second overseas port, Sittwe, located in the Rakhine state of Myanmar. There is though no official corroboration yet.
