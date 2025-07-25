India’s crumbling public infrastructure is a crisis of accountability as much as quality
Recurring incidents of catastrophic collapses of public infrastructure have cast an unwelcome spotlight on the country’s ability to build quality infrastructure at scale and with speed.
India has been building public infrastructure at breakneck speed. Over the past few years, the budget allocation for capital expenditure has consistently exceeded ₹10 trillion. The budget allocation for 2025-26 stands at ₹1.12 trillion, or over 3% of the gross domestic product (GDP).