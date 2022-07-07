India’s currency could keep falling without failing us

During the GFC, the Indian economy was less vulnerable—four years prior to it, India had strong economic growth averaging 7.9%. In the year-ago period (fiscal 2007-08), we had a low CAD of 1.3% of gross domestic product (GDP), even if inflation was somewhat high at 6.2%. But given the large shock, the rupee slid by an average of 14% in 2008-09. In contrast, India’s domestic vulnerability was much higher during the taper tantrum, when the Fed’s mere signal of tapering its asset purchases triggered a run on the rupee. Inflation was surging (9.3% in 2013-14), import cover was low, and the CAD touched a high of 4.8% of GDP in the year ago-period, making India part of the ‘fragile five’ group of economies. These, together with a strengthening of the dollar index, caused a 11.1% depreciation in the rupee-dollar exchange rate in 2013-14.

