India’s data protection bill achieves a unique balance

India’s data protection bill achieves a unique balance4 min read 06 Aug 2023, 04:05 PM IST
The interests of individuals, businesses and governance have all been addressed in various ways
After a five-year-long wait, it seems that India is finally set to have its own full-fledged data protection law. The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, signals the ushering in of a new era in India’s digital development journey, one which recognizes the value and centrality of personal data in today’s globally interconnected digital economy, as well as one that takes cognizance of the need to safeguard such personal data from misuse.