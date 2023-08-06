India’s data protection bill achieves a unique balance

There is an intense debate surrounding the exemptions that have been made available to the government by the Bill. These exemptions, which enable the government to perform its functions without undue constraints, are made subject to the government’s compliance with its own relevant policies on data sharing that are becoming increasingly sophisticated and granular. Of course, we also have a judiciary whose courts have not shown hesitation so far in striking down or reading down legislative or executive actions that are not in keeping with the constitutional principles of privacy that the Bill codifies.

