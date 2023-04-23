The world’s biggest country is showing signs of data anxiety4 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 11:39 PM IST
India has been rather too lax in surveying its 1.4 billion plus people
The United Nations recently informed the world that India was now its most populous nation. According to the UN, [come 1 July], India will have 1.428 billion people, as opposed to a mere 1.426 billion in China. [The overtaking may already have happened.] When asked about this, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson sounded dismissive: “I want to tell you that population dividend does not depend on quantity but also quality."